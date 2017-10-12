Fort Wayne company expanding, adding 20 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based Aptera Inc. is planning to relocate its headquarters to a different downtown location and add 20 jobs.

The digital marketing technology firm plans to pump $2.6 million into renovating the former Allen County courthouse annex building.

President T.K. Herman told the Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday the company moved downtown about a decade ago and the growth that has taken place in the urban core since then has been big for Aptera.

The Council approved a 10-year tax abatement on Aptera’s expansion investment, which should save the company around $470,000, which Herman says also played a role in the company staying put.

The new jobs are expected to pay more than $70,000 per year.