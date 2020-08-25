Fort Wayne companies among Indiana Chamber’s “Best places to work”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some Fort Wayne companies are among the best places to work in Indiana.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce revealed its rankings for the Best Places to Work in Indiana yesterday, divided into categories based on the size of their workforce.

VOSS Automotive in Fort Wayne was listed among one of the best medium-sized companies to work for, while Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company and Ash Brokerage got nods as the best large companies to work for.

Comcast’s Fort Wayne operations were honored among major companies with at least 15 Indiana employees.