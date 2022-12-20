Fort Wayne Community Schools receives childcare development grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Monday, Indiana University Health Foundation presented Fort Wayne Community Schools with a million-dollar grant from the Community Impact Investment Fund. The grant’s purpose is for new childcare development and an early learning center for FWCS.

In addition, the fully-subsidized facility will support young parents in high school. It will also double as a training facility for students interested in careers in childcare and early childhood education.

The planned center will provide childcare and educational services for a maximum of 118 children up to five years old.