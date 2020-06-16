Fort Wayne Community Schools opens applications for School Board Member

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Applications are now open for the vacant District 4 seat on the Fort Wayne Community School Board.

The seat, which encompasses largely the southwestern area of the school district, was held by Jordan Lebamoff from 2011 until his death in March of this year.

Applications should be submitted on or before June 30, 2020, to Board President Julie Hollingsworth in care of Janet Daugherty, Clerk of the Board, Fort Wayne Community Schools, 1200 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or e-mail janet.daugherty@fwcs.k12.in.us.

Applicants must have residency within District 4 for at least one year, be at least 21 years old and be a registered voter. A map of precincts included in District 4 can be found at fwcs.info/DistrictMap. If employed by FWCS, applicants must be prepared to resign employment if appointed.

Written applications should address the following questions:

What qualifications, background and skills he/she believes he/she brings that would assist the Board in reaching the district’s Mission and Vision. What knowledge/experience he/she has with Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Following the application process, the Board will determine what, if any, additional process will be used. Applicants with questions should call Julie Hollingsworth at 260-750-0274.