Fort Wayne “comfort dog” brings smiles to Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne “comfort dog” is helping those affected by the recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio heal.

“Jared” officially graduated from his training on August 4th. He was deployed that same day to Dayton, mere hours after a shooting that killed nine people and injured 27 others. One of his handlers, Adrienne Bolinger, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they got there as fast as they could:

“You’ve heard boots on the ground, we’re paws on the ground. We’re the presence, and our ministry is to bring mercy and compassion to those who are in need, those who are suffering,” Bolinger says.

They were there for two days, letting those in shock from the situation pet and cuddle Jared, who was a “very good boy” by all accounts. You can learn more about him and his mission through this link.