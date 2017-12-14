Fort Wayne City Utilities considering water rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Over the past couple of months, both Indiana Michigan Power and NIPSCO have proposed rate hikes. Now, if you live in Fort Wayne, your water rates may be next.

Fort Wayne City Utilities is starting a year-long study to determine whether water customers should see a rate increase.

Utilities CEO Kumar Menon tells the Journal Gazette the hike, which he promised would be “as small as possible” and phased in over a few years, would be to cover maintenance costs.

The timing isn’t unusual: the city had seven water main breaks just this past weekend, and officials say the city’s water infrastructure is aging.

Menon says any increase would “hopefully stay in the single digits.”

More causes cited for the potential hike are increases to health insurance and the cost of living for employees.