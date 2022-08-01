Fort Wayne city pools to close for the season on Aug. 6

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): City Pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepare to go back to school. Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools.
McMillen Park Pool will close early, effective August 1 due to unforeseen staffing issues. Northside Pool will be open on Tuesday to Saturday for normal public swimming from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. and will close for the season at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. McMillen Pool memberships will be honored at Northside through August 6.
The nine area Water Playgrounds will remain open until further notice. They are located at the following parks:
|Buckner Park
|6114 Bass Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Franklin School Park
|1903 Saint Marys Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
|7225 North River Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|McCormick Park
|2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Promenade Park
|202 W. Superior Street
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Robert E. Meyers Park
|Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
|Shoaff Park
|6401 St. Joe Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Waynedale Park
|2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.