Fort Wayne city pools to close for the season on Aug. 6

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): City Pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepare to go back to school. Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools.

McMillen Park Pool will close early, effective August 1 due to unforeseen staffing issues. Northside Pool will be open on Tuesday to Saturday for normal public swimming from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. and will close for the season at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. McMillen Pool memberships will be honored at Northside through August 6.

The nine area Water Playgrounds will remain open until further notice. They are located at the following parks: