Fort Wayne City officials announce reduction in crime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed announced a decrease in criminal activity in several areas of town.

The statistics are for the first quarter of 2019 and are being compared to 2018. Crimes that have been reduced include homicides, shootings, violent crimes and property crimes.

Homicides are down by 55.56%, shootings down 28.57%, violent crimes down 12.81%, property crimes down 4.99% and drug overdoses are down 7.17%. The Fort Wayne Police Department also notes that arrests for possession of a handgun without a license are up 65.38%.

The city notes that they have added resources to the Homicide unit and to the Vice & Narcotics Division. The Vice and Narcotics Division is also focusing more on known violent offenders. The FWPD has also added more bike patrol officers downtown.

“Our proactive public safety efforts are making a difference. The reduction in crime in several key areas is encouraging and helps validate that we do live in a safe city,” said Mayor Henry. “The safety of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses continues to be at the forefront of my administration.”

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making to reduce crime in our community,” said Chief Reed. “The men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department are committed to serving and protecting and providing excellent public safety services. Their collective dedication is making a meaningful difference.”