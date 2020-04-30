Fort Wayne city golf courses to reopen May 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation golf courses will reopen on May 4.

This includes Foster Park Golf Course, McMillen Park Golf Complex and Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range.

The courses will open at 10 a.m., with golf “walking only” at all three courses for the first week. Driving ranges and practice areas will be open with social distancing practices. Golf cart rentals will be available starting May 11.

Call your course ahead of time for a tee time. Foster Park Golf Course can be reached at 427-6735, McMillen Park Golf Complex at 427-6710 and Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range at 427-6745.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.