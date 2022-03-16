Fort Wayne city golf courses open today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne city golf courses will open for the season today at noon.

This includes Foster, Shoaf and McMillen Park golf courses. After today, the first start time will be at 9 a.m. at least until the end of the month.

All courses will start out as walking only, with driving ranges a day-to-day decision.

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather-permitting.

To check on course availability or to schedule a tee time, call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play:

Foster Park Golf Course: 427-6735, fosterparkgolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range: 427-6710, mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range: 427-6745, shoafgolfcourse.com

Season memberships are on sale at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd.) and at all of the clubhouses.