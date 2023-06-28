Fort Wayne City Council Votes In Favor of Term Limits For Appointees

Fort Wayne City Council appointees to boards and commissions will now have term limits. According to The Journal Gazette, council members voted 6-2 with one abstention Tuesday Night in favor of an ordinance limiting how many consecutive terms appointees can serve. The two votes against the measure came from Republican Councilmen Paul Ensley (1st District) and Russ Jehl (2nd District), while Democratic Councilman Glynn Hines (At Large) abstained.

Under the new rules, people appointed to one-year terms may serve up to four consecutive terms. Those appointed to two or three-year terms are limited to two consecutive terms, and appointees for four-year terms can only serve a single consecutive term.