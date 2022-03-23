Fort Wayne City Council To Discuss Red River Settlement Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council members next week will scrutinize and discuss a proposed agreement with Red River Waste Solutions as the city prepares to transition to a new trash and recycling hauler. According to The Journal Gazette, if the agreement is approved without changes, the city will be able to fine Red River for trash and recycling that is picked up by the city or another service provider from February 1st until June 30th. However, the first $50,000 in fines each month of the transition period, which includes March through June, will be waived.

Red River took over as the city’s solid waste service provider at the start of 2018, and residents have reported thousands of missed collections and service issues in the last few years. The Texas company still has a few years on its contract, but the city has said Red River cannot afford to provide trash services for the amount it bid for in 2017. Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October.

The city has accepted bids from three potential trash haulers, but the contract can’t be awarded until the transition agreement is approved through the bankruptcy court.