Fort Wayne City Council Plead For “No” Vote On House Bill 1164

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a letter addressed to State Senator Liz Brown this past Wednesday, nine members of Fort Wayne City Council outlined their opposition to House Bill 1164 which they believe will take authority away from local city and county governments in the regulating of placements of cell phone and other telecommunication towers.

The letter specifically addressed on how this will affect both neighborhood and rural areas specifically.

Members of Fort Wayne City Council urged State Senator Brown to vote no on the bill, pleading that this is another example of taking home rule away, and leaving local governments out of the decision-making process.

Those signing the letter include Geoff Paddock, Paul Ensley, Russell Jehl, Thomas Didier, Jason Arp, Sharon Tucker, Michelle Chambers, Thomas Freistroffer, and Glynn Hines.