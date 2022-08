FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council members voted in support of high-speed rail through the city.

The vote was 7 to 1 in favor of a high-speed rail system.

They say that it would bring thousands of jobs to the area.

Our reporting partners at ABC 21 say that one council member voted against the rail system, because it’s similar to the South shore line, which has rail issues.