Fort Wayne City Council expected to vote on comprehensive plan spending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Fort Wayne City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to pay half of a nearly $670,000 price tag to hire a consulting team to oversee the community’s comprehensive plan for land use and other development. The other half would be paid for by Allen County. It still needs to be approved by the Allen County Council.

The Fort Wayne and Allen County Land Use Governing Board has recommended that both councils hire Chicago-based Houseal Lavigne Associates to prepare the next community comprehensive plan.

The city says the governing board received eight proposals and interviewed five teams before selecting the Houseal Lavigne Associates.

The consulting team would work with local leaders to develop a plan that will create a broad, shared vision for future growth and development. The community’s last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2007. The city says many of the goals of the plan have been either accomplished or are outdated, requiring a new comprehensive plan.

The project is expected to kick off in January 2020 and be completed at the end of 2021.