Fort Wayne City Council chooses Freistroffer as new President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has a new President.

The Council elected Tom Freistroffer as its President for 2018 by a unanimous vote Tuesday night, with Councilman Dr. John Crawford elected as Vice President.

The Journal Gazette reports that Freistroffer complimented the work done by 2017 President Tom Didier, before quickly setting up a special meeting for January 30th that will focus on the Electric Works project underway at what used to be Fort Wayne’s General Electric campus.

That meeting will be open to the public.