Fort Wayne City Council changes tax abatement rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council just made it tougher for certain industries to get tax breaks.

The Council approved an ordinance by Councilman Russ Jehl Tuesday night that limits the ability for so-called service industries, like healthcare or legal work, to get tax abatements for expansion plans.

Jehl tells WOWO News the ordinance calls for the council to “temper” its economic development initiatives by not just giving abatements to businesses that are going to expand with or without them:

“We’ll continue to give incentives to businesses that want to come to Fort Wayne and invest in our community, but those who are already here, because of our community being here, they don’t need the incentive.”

A business seeking abatements has to invest at least $5-million, and generate a certain amount of its revenue or customer base outside of Allen County.