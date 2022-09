FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A resolution to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for several city projects was approved Tuesday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the projects include a new grocery store on the city’s southeast side that is considered to be in a food desert, as well as three parks.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said the next step is to draw up contracts for the projects and for them then to be voted on by the council.