Fort Wayne City Council Approves More Funds For Avenue of Autos Complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council members approved a plan Tuesday that involves spending $372,500 more than the appraised value to buy three buildings on the Avenue of Autos off the Illinois Road near Interstate 69 as the nearly $15.6 million plan to use the properties for a three-building campus involves a $7.2 million sale price for the buildings. According to The Journal Gazette, it was one of two plans approved by council members to purchase buildings above appraised values because of the locations’ value to city development. The Redevelopment Commission previously agreed to buy the properties on the city’s behalf because the commission can pay more than the average of two proposals, while the city is prohibited from doing so. The request passed with a 7-1 vote.