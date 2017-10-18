Fort Wayne City Council approves budget cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council approved more than $570,000 worth of cuts to Mayor Tom Henry’s proposed 2018 budget Tuesday night.

On the chopping block were cuts in funding to the Finance and Administration Department and health care for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The Council approved cutting $145,000 from the FWPD’s health care budget, plus $355,000 for contracted services and more than $54,000 for consultant services.

The Journal Gazette reports a proposed cut of almost $93,000 to Fort Wayne United, a program that advocates for at-risk black men and boys, was dismissed, and proposed cuts to medical and veterinary services for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control were tossed as well.

Another budget discussion session is set for next Tuesday.