Fort Wayne City Council approves bid for deep rock tunnel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council took a step toward starting construction on a massive deep rock tunnel to run hundreds of feet under the city.

The Council gave unanimous preliminary approval to a contract worth nearly $188-million to build a tunnel that will be 200 feet deep and five miles long, bored into bedrock, starting at the city’s water treatment plant on Dwenger Avenue and running to the water pollution control plant near Foster Park.

The Journal Gazette reports the project will take 54 months to complete, once construction begins, with a massive tunnel boring machine running all day, six days a week.

The goal is reducing the sewer overflow into the city’s rivers by 90%.