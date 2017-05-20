Fort Wayne church offering drive-up prayer services today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area church is hosting its annual “Pull Over 4 Prayer” event today.

Come As You Are Community Church is holding the event from 10am to 1pm at the corner of South Anthony Blvd. and Paulding Road.

The church says the event is “designed to be convenient for those who may not belong to a local church, but who desire someone to pray for them. Drivers simply pull over, park, tell their prayer request, and receive prayer, while members of the church prayer team, pastoral staff, or general membership petition God on their behalf. ”

Church officials say the event is a way to “address the dire need for prayer and connection with God” outside church walls. Call 260-447-6036 for more information.