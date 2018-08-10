Fort Wayne chooses next Riverfront developer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials have chosen who will lead the development of Phases 2 and 3 of Riverfront Development.

David Rubin Land Collective, based in Philadelphia, will lead the team of landscape architects, architects, urban designers, engineers and economists that will design the next two phases of the project, which will focus on preparations for public and private investment within the downtown riverfront area.

Design work for Phases II and III will focus on setting the groundwork for public and private investment within the riverfront area. The work will include the following:

1) Creation of a Riverfront Fort Wayne area master plan. The master plan will pick up where past Riverfront efforts ended by developing in detail the design elements that will help attract and support private investment. The master plan will include a market analysis that will determine the types of retail, commercial and residential development that can be supported locally and it will further define the character of the Riverfront Fort Wayne area. The consultant team will determine design guidelines and zoning recommendations, as well as recommendations for ensuring the business sector, connects seamlessly with public spaces, nearby neighborhoods, and downtown.

2) Infrastructure Plan. The work will evaluate what changes to infrastructure (such as streets, sewers, and flood/wetland protection measures) are needed to support new development.

3) Riverbank public space improvements. This will include the design and preparation of construction documents for the riverbank on the north and south sides of the St. Marys River, between Ewing and Wells streets and Harrison and Clinton streets.

The work will build upon the vision laid out in the Riverfront Fort Wayne Conceptual Plan, which was developed with significant community input and finalized in 2015. It will further complement Phase I/Promenade Park and the current private investment taking place along Superior Street.

A $2.5-million contract will be introduced to the City Council on August 14th, and funding for it is expected to come from the local income tax hike that was approved last year.