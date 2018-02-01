Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host Volunteer Opportunity Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, and love animals, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host a Volunteer Opportunity Fair this Friday, Feb. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Zoo Education Center, 600 Franke Park Drive.

Volunteer positions include office duties, guest service, educational programming support, zookeeper aide opportunities, and more. Volunteers can spend time in the goat yard, the giraffe platform, or share animal biofacts with guests.

Anyone age 18 and older can apply to be an adult volunteer and attend training classes later this spring. The zoo offers monthly continuing education meetings, a bi-monthly newsletter and recognition programs for volunteers.

Teens aged 13-17 can apply for the Teens for Nature Volunteer & Leadership Program. The application deadline is February 28.

All prospective volunteers can apply online at kidszoo.org.