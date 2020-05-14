Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to reopen on July 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will reopen to the public on Independence Day.

That’s according to a Zoo press release, citing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan that calls for a full reopening of Indiana businesses and public spaces by then. Zoo members, however, will get in early.

From June 14th through July 3rd, the Zoo will offer three weeks of exclusive member-only access. Current Zoo members will need a free, timed ticket available only through the Zoo’s website. Those tickets will allow the Zoo to spread out the number of guests and encourage social distancing while operating at half-capacity.

Zoo officials say the delayed opening has cost the Zoo an unprecedented amount of money, adding that even if they have their best summer ever, they still stand to lose $5-million. They’re hoping for donations and membership purchases, plus an extension of the 2020 season into October, to help balance things out.