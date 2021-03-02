Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to reopen April 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hibernation is almost over for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The popular attraction, which has been considered among the best in the country, announced this week that it’ll open for its 57th season on April 24th.

If you’re thinking about getting a membership, which allows for free admission, Zoo officials recommend you sign up before prices go up on April 1st.

As they prepare to open, the Zoo will also be holding a job fair this Saturday to fill openings for a number of temporary, seasonal positions; pre-registration is required at this link.

The Zoo had a shortened season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up opening for the season on July 4th.