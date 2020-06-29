Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to open to general public on July 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open to the general public starting on Saturday, July 4.

This is in accordance to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana re-opening plan. The zoo was previously open only to zoo members the past few weeks.

Zoo hours will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The zoo is asking all guests to stay home if you or anyone your group feels sick, to follow social distancing guidelines and is encouraging face coverings.

Zoo members will have exclusive access to the zoo from July 4-31 between 9-11:30 a.m. daily by getting their ticket here.

The zoo is projecting a $5 million loss in revenue this summer.