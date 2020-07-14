Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo receives $200,000 in matching grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo received $200,000 in matching grants Tuesday.

The Foellinger Foundation of Fort Wayne and The James Foundation of Auburn each donated $100,000 to the zoo.

The zoo, which opened to the general public back on July 4, estimated a $5 million revenue loss this year due to the pandemic. Zoo officials also say membership renewals are down and capacity is currently capped at 50 percent. That could result in the loss of programs such as the community ticket program, which gives complimentary tickets area nonprofits to give to children and families.

Both The James Foundation and Foellinger Foundation are urging the public to match the grants. To give, click here, call the donor development team at 260-427-2040 or mail to 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.