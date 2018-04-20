Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens Saturday, featuring several new babies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens for its 2018 season this Saturday.

Zookeepers welcomed the birth of several baby animals this past winter, which will all be introduced to the public this weekend!

In the African Journey, you can view the youngest sitatunga, Sahar, who was born on March 21.

Two Prevost’s squirrel babies were born in February, and will make their debut at the Indonesian Rainforest boardwalk.

It’s also the first time the zoo will feature two baby giraffes! Kita was born in August and Thabisa in November.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open for its 53rd season at 9 a.m.