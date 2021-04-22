Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens for 57th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Excitement is building at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo as the staff and animals prepare to welcome guests to the 57th season, which begins officially Saturday, April 24.

Zoo officials say that this year will be less restrictive than 2020’s abbreviated season and will feature many new things for everyone to enjoy. Face coverings will be recommended along with social distancing and handwashing.

All of the interactive displays will be back out, including the large eggs, bronze orangutan, Komodo dragon and tortoise. Photo op areas will be re-opened as well.

Who’s new at the Zoo? 24 new goats can be found in the Indiana Family Farm. These friendly additions are ready to be brushed and scratched by kids of all ages.

In the African Journey, sunny days and warm weather means you can look for 7 month old

baby giraffe, Sukari and her mom, Faye at the giraffe feeding platform.

While visiting the African Journey look for our baby Swamp monkey, Ajali. She was born

October 29th and can be found staying close to her mom. That’s not all the babies in the African Journey, you will want to look for the youngest female sitatunga calves born late last year. Sakani was born in September and Hasira in early November.

All new this season – feed the stingrays lunch in the Australian Adventure area. 5 tokens and you receive a cup of fish and seafood to have the stingrays slurp lunch right out of your hand. Daily at 11, 1, 3 & 5 while food supplies last.

Guests don’t want to miss the opportunity to vote for their favorite Kids for Nature

conservation project. Receive your free washer upon entering the zoo to vote. This year’s

featured animals are reticulated giraffe; African black-footed penguins; and Eastern hellbenders.

Thanks to the zoo’s guests and members, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo donates

annually to conservation projects to protect wild animals and wild places locally and around the world.

“There’s something new at the Zoo every year,” said Schuiteman. “We are ready for another fantastic season.”