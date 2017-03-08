Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosting job fair Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you love animals, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo may have the job for you.

The Zoo will be hosting a Summer Job Fair this Saturday from 9am to 2pm at the Zoo’s Education Center. Both the Zoo and its food and retail partner, Service Systems Associates, will be taking applications for about 90 seasonal positions to serve the Zoo’s more than 550,000 annual guests.

Openings include positions at food concessions, gift shops, the front gate, and operations support.

Download an application ahead of time here.