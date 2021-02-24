Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosting job fair on March 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, March 6 for the 2021 summer season.

Positions available include education interpreter, operations associate, horticulture associate, program counselor, gift shop sales associate and food service associate. The positions are temporary and run from mid-April to mid-October, with 15 to 40 hours per week. Starting pay is $7.25 per hour. You must be at least 16 years of age.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6.

Pre-registration is required to attend and can be done here. Bring a completed application with you to the job fair. The application can be found here. If you cannot complete your application online, call the zoo at 260-427-6800.

Face coverings and social distancing are required, those who feel sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. Your interview can be rescheduled. There will be car side pre-check.

The zoo is set to open in mid-April.