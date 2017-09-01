Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo debuts baby giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo debuted their new baby giraffe Kita for the first time Friday morning.

Kita, a 3-and-a-half week-old reticulated giraffe, was born on August 6. She and her mother Zahra were living in the zoo’s giraffe barn until Friday’s debut.

She will alternate between the giraffe exhibit and resting in the giraffe barn for the rest of the zoo season, which runs until October 8.

Kita was 6’1″ tall and 172 pounds at birth. The name “Kita” is Swahili for “to stand firm.”