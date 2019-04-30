Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces death of Amur leopard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another member of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has passed away.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Ussuri, an elderly Amur leopard, died on April 23 from cancer.

An autopsy confirmed the cancer had spread to multiple areas, though the exact type of cancer Ussuri had is currently unknown.

Ussuri’s death comes just two weeks after the zoo announced the loss of a California sea lion named Fishbone. Her sister, Grits, died the previous month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wrote in a Facebook post that Ussuri “lived a full, happy life in his retirement.” You can read the full Facebook post below.