Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Animal Enrichment and Training Day This Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to learn about the behaviors and training of animals this week.

Animal Enrichment and Training Day will take place this Thursday, July 8th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo which will allows guests to see firsthand some of the behaviors and training that the Zoo’s animals experience everyday with their Zoo Keepers.

Through various hands on activities, even the youngest zoo guest can learn about the enrichment and training that happens at the Zoo. More information can be found at kidszoo.org