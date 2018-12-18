Fort Wayne charter school to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A charter school in Fort Wayne is shutting down at the end of the school year.

The Indiana Charter School Board has made a unanimous decision to close the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy after 6 years in operation.

The Journal Gazette reports the board cited turnover, enrollment drops, and academic failure amid its reasons. The move will leave a dozen teachers and staff members out of work and will force 120 students in grades Kindergarten through 8th to find a new school in 2019.

School officials say they’ll meet on Thursday to discuss their options.