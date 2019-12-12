Fort Wayne celebrates road work milestone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials are celebrating a construction milestone.

The Summit City spent a record $31-million on roads, alleys, sidewalks, and trails in 2019, as part of $180-million in infrastructure work done over the past six years.

“I’m committed to continuing infrastructure projects that support residents and strengthen the neighborhoods they live in,” says Mayor Tom Henry. “We are making a difference in all parts of the community. Building better roads, creating new transportation options for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhancing the places we live with drainage improvements, new lighting, and enhanced landscaping are critical to advancing Fort Wayne as a great place to live, work and play.”

Residents have seen the completion of more than 350 miles of street upgrades since 2014. This year continued this trend with more than 60 miles of street improvements.

2019 accomplishments:

· 47-miles of asphalt resurfacing on 100 streets including major projects on Hanna Street, McKinnie Avenue, St. Joe Center Road, Taylor Street, Sherman Boulevard and West State Boulevard.

· Completed large reconstruction projects, including roads, sidewalks, trails, water and drainage upgrades, lighting and landscaping on Dupont and Maysville Roads.

· Intersection lane upgrades occurred on Harris Road and West Coliseum Boulevard.

· Extensive concrete work that included sidewalk, curb, ADA ramps and street repair finished in the neighborhoods of Caribe Colony, Greater McMillen Park (phases 1&2), Oakmont, Deerfield Estates and Hillsboro.

· More than six miles of sidewalk trip hazard repair work.

· New sidewalks on Decatur, Dupont, Maysville, St. Joe Center and Reed, North Clinton and Jefferson.

· More than four miles of new trails on Lake Avenue, Summit Park, and Hanna Street.

· Nearly four miles of alley reconstruction that took us to the five-mile mark over the past 2 years.