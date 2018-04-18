Fort Wayne Carson’s may close due to parent company bankruptcy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Glenbrook Square mall in Fort Wayne may be losing one of its anchor stores soon.

Carson’s department store is owned by Pennsylvania-and-Wisconsin-based Bon-Ton Stores, and that company is in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report it will most likely start liquidation soon, which means the Fort Wayne location, as well as stores across the U.S., will probably close.

Bon-Ton also operates retail brands Younkers, Boston Store and Bergner’s, which are all also expected to shut down.