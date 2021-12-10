Fort Wayne calls off 2021 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): They won’t be dropping the ball on New Year’s Eve in Fort Wayne.

Organizers of the city’s ball drop said Thursday on Facebook that they’re canceling this year’s event because the community needs ‘more time to recoup and bounce back.’ Last year’s drop was canceled as well.

“The Fort Wayne Ball Drop team is heartbroken to announce the cancellation of this year’s NYE events,” organizers said. “The safety and best interest of the community are most important to the team. Our goal each year is to bring together people and foster the connections within our community. Last year, we had the privilege to partner with the Associated Churches Food Bank to help raise funds, food, and awareness of the impactful services they provide to those in need. This year, more people are turning to organizations like Associated Churches Food Bank during this unprecedented time. We encourage those in our community to lend a hand in whatever way you can.”

Organizers say they are planning to be back and better than ever for next New Year’s Eve.