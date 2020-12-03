Fort Wayne business to donate food to healthcare workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The owner of a struggling Fort Wayne business is putting her own concerns aside to help area healthcare workers.

Tabitha Gray, who owns Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, said in a Facebook post that business has been “nonexistent” some days due to the pandemic and area restrictions, but that’s not going to stop her from helping those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“I’ve always said ‘if you’re not a part of the solution, you’re a part of the problem,'” she writes. “And what I’ve come to realize is that I (MYSELF) am part of the problem! In the beginning, I went to new places, tried new foods and restaurants, reviewed them… I donated meals to our frontline workers, took collections, and did everything I KNEW to do to support this great community! But then I slowed down. I stopped trying new things, stopped encouraging others to do the same. And I stopped donating to our frontline workers who are busting their butts daily to take care of US!!!”

“I want to publicly say that I am SORRY! I want to be a part of the solution!! I want to help support YOUR businesses again! I want to try new things! AND I want to help our frontline workers with the same enthusiasm I (we all) had in the beginning!!”

She says her business will be donating 100 boxed lunches on Friday to the Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital, and she’ll be donating 100 lunches per week to frontline workers throughout the area going forward.

Gray is also encouraging the public to support local businesses that might be struggling.