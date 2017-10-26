Fort Wayne business burns again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are investigating the second fire in as many days at a Fort Wayne factory.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department had dealt with a fire Tuesday evening at Reckon Plating on South Hanna Street that did moderate damage. They were called back at about 10:15pm yesterday for another fire.

Just like before, firefighters found the fire inside the front room area of the building, as well as within the walls and extending to the roof.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Nobody was hurt, and there was moderate fire and water damage, as well as heavy smoke damage.