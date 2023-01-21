Fort Wayne Bowlers Congregate As 103rd City Tournament Begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Metro chapter of the United States Bowling Congress kicked off the 103rd edition of the Open City Championship Tournament on Saturday at MVP Lanes in Fort Wayne for the Doubles and Singles portion of the event. The tournament sees three divisions overall with Team Event beginning Sunday at Thunderbowl #1. In addition, the 99th Fort Wayne Metro USBC Women’s City Championship is also underway which kicked off Saturday at MVP Lanes as well.

Participants in the event include Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame Member, Wes Malott who won the Doubles portion of the event last year along with his partner, MVP Lanes Co-Proprietor, A.J. Brunner.

“It is great to have all of the bowlers here, and not just bowlers who bowl here but also from other Fort Wayne bowling centers as well,” says MVP Owner/President Mark Johnston, “It is a great time for us to showcase our center and all the time and effort we put into the event.

The prestige of the tournament is known by many across Indiana and is one of the most prestigious in the Hoosier State. “We are one of the largest tournaments in the state of Indiana,” proclaims Christina Weaver, Fort Wayne Metro USBC Association Manager, “A lot of bowlers have told us that winning the championship is even more important than the prize money.”

The 103rd Open City Championships and 99th Women’s City Championships run from now until February 12th at both MVP Lanes and Thunderbowl #1. More information can be found online at fortwaynebowling.com