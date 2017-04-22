Fort Wayne Boil Advisory lifted

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s now safe to drink and cook with tap water in Fort Wayne again.

A boil water advisory was issued for a large portion of the city Friday after a power surge at the American Electric Power/I&M substation near Lawton Park caused an outage at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The advisory was a precautionary measure due to a 60-second loss of water pressure.

Now City spokesman Frank Suarez says tests completed on drinking water today show the water is free from any contamination and is safe to use.

 

 

