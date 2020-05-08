Fort Wayne bank robber sentenced to over 7 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A man who wore a fake beard to rob a Fort Wayne bank has been sentenced.

A judge has sentenced Lonnie Gardner, 32, of Fort Wayne, to seven-and-a-half years in prison and two years probation.

On Jan. 5, 2018, Gardner — while wearing a fake beard — held up the Fort Financial Credit Union inside the Meijer on Illinois Road. He made off with $1,176.

On Jan. 10, 2018, Gardner robbed the customer service desk inside the Auburn Walmart and got away with $4,457.

He was arrested in February 2018.

In addition to his prison sentence, Gardner was ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.