Fort Wayne attorney disbarred

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne attorney has been disbarred for stealing money from a client.

The Indiana Supreme Court has revoked Donald James’ law license this week. He was accused of overdrawing his attorney trust account, making unauthorized purchases and withdrawals, and mingling personal cash with client funds, according to RTV6 in Indianapolis.

James never appeared for any of his disciplinary hearings, and the court also called him uncooperative, saying he has displayed a “pattern of misconduct.”