Fort Wayne area weekend events September 27 – 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival – Friday, September 20 through Sunday, October 27

Experience farm life with this fall festival! You can enjoy a dairy farm tour, food, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, 5-acre corn maze, meet some farm animals, and roast marshmallows around a fire.

Admission: $10 per person, Children under 2-years-old are free

Location: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival – Friday, September 27 – Saturday, September 28

There will be six different walk/run events that participants of all ages and fitness levels can join. There will also be a free expo at Parkview Field that includes demonstrations and giveaways!

Admission: Varies by race, kids and seniors are $10

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market and YLNI Farmers Market – Saturday, September 28 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The final weekend if two outdoor, downtown farmers’ markets! You will find locally-sourced produce and handmade goods.

Admission: Free

Location: Wayne & Barr Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Art at the Riverside – Saturday, September 28 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Check out the juried art show that highlights many local artists. You can also enjoy live music and food trucks.

Admission: Free

Location: Riverside Gardens Park, 14701 Schwartz Road, Grabill, Indiana

Bill Engvall – Saturday, September 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

The comedian and actor will be in the Fort as a part of his Just Sell Him for Parts tour.

Admission: Ticket Prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time.

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Riverfront Film Series: Troop Beverly Hills – Saturday, September 28 @ 6:45 p.m.

Check out Fort Wayne’s own Shelley Long star in an outdoor screening of Troop Beverly Hills. Make sure to bring a snack, lawn chair or blanket.

Admission: Free

Location: Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

816 Pint & Slice presents Half Pint Alley Nights on the Porch off Calhoun – Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, September 28

Enjoy the outside elements with tables, chairs, and couches while at 816 Pint and Slice.

Location: 816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana

DeKalb County Free Fall Fair– Monday, September 23 through Saturday, September 28

This fair has been around since 1932. You can enjoy good food, games, rides, arts, crafts, livestock and the big tent full of vendors and shopping.

Admission: Free

Location: DeKalb County Fairgrounds, South Union Street, Auburn, Indiana