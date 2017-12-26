Fort Wayne area locations now accepting recycled Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several Fort Wayne area locations are now accepting recycled Christmas trees through January 12.
In Fort Wayne you can recycle your trees at the following locations:
- Allen County Highway Garage
- 2234 Carroll Rd
- Republic Services-Compost Site
- 6321 MacBeth Rd
- Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-Noon), closed New Year’s Day
- Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling
- 6202 Lake Avenue
- Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.), closed New Year’s Day
In Grabill/Leo-Cedarville Area:
- Metea County Park
- 8401 Union Chapel Rd
- Gates close at 6 p.m. daily.
In Monroeville:
- Monroeville Compost Site
- 200 Utility Drive
In New Haven:
- Jury Park
- 1702 Glencoe Blvd
- Meadowbrook School parking lot
- 1605 Woodmere Drive
- City Hall – North side
- 815 Lincoln Highway East