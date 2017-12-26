Fort Wayne area locations now accepting recycled Christmas trees

"End of Christmas Tree 5" by njtechteacher, CC BY-SA 2.0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several Fort Wayne area locations are now accepting recycled Christmas trees through January 12.

In Fort Wayne you can recycle your trees at the following locations:

  • Allen County Highway Garage
    • 2234 Carroll Rd
  • Republic Services-Compost Site
    • 6321 MacBeth Rd
    • Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-Noon), closed New Year’s Day
  • Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling
    • 6202 Lake Avenue
    • Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.), closed New Year’s Day

In Grabill/Leo-Cedarville Area:

  • Metea County Park
    • 8401 Union Chapel Rd
    • Gates close at 6 p.m. daily.

In Monroeville:

  • Monroeville Compost Site
    • 200 Utility Drive

In New Haven:

  • Jury Park
    • 1702 Glencoe Blvd
  • Meadowbrook School parking lot
    • 1605 Woodmere Drive
  • City Hall – North side
    • 815 Lincoln Highway East

