Fort Wayne area locations now accepting recycled Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several Fort Wayne area locations are now accepting recycled Christmas trees through January 12.

In Fort Wayne you can recycle your trees at the following locations:

Allen County Highway Garage 2234 Carroll Rd

Republic Services-Compost Site 6321 MacBeth Rd Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-Noon), closed New Year’s Day

Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling 6202 Lake Avenue Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.), closed New Year’s Day



In Grabill/Leo-Cedarville Area:

Metea County Park 8401 Union Chapel Rd Gates close at 6 p.m. daily.



In Monroeville:

Monroeville Compost Site 200 Utility Drive



In New Haven: