Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control wins national recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has received a national award.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be donating $10,000 to the shelter’s education department, to go toward community outreach to promote responsible pet ownership, according to City spokesman John Perlich. That includes reducing pet overpopulation by spaying or neutering animals.

The shelter’s winning video submission is about a volunteer named “Dot,” who is never seen on-camera but is touted by her colleagues as someone who consistently puts pets’ needs above her own.

You can watch the video here.