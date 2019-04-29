Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control investigating after finding abandoned dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is asking for the public’s help after a dog was found abandoned in an alley Friday.

The Chihuahua was found inside a crate in the 1800 block of High Street, near the intersection of Runnion Avenue.

Animal Care & Control Officers canvassed the area and are working to find the person responsible for leaving the dog.

The dog is in good condition, and is currently being held at the FWACC shelter.

Anyone with information is being asked to call FWACC at (260) 427-1244. If after 8 p.m., call (260) 449-3000.