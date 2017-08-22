Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control hoping to raise $10K for “Angel Fund”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is turning to the public with a “30-day challenge” to raise $10,000 for the shelter’s “Angel Fund.”

“We actually have two funds that are for medical purposes,” says the FWACC’s Tanner Presswood. “We have a fund that is for day-to-day stuff, but then we have the Angel Fund, which is for very special cases. Dogs and cats that need serious surgeries.”

Presswood recounted to WOWO News two specific cases, including one where a dog had been shot in the face and needed surgery in order to be able to eat wet food again, another another instance where puppies with broken elbows were able to receive the surgeries needed to allow them to avoid amputations.

You can donate to the fund through the FWACC website, or by visiting the shelter at the corner of Hillegas and Butler Roads.